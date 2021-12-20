Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 238.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GH shares. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.56.

NASDAQ GH opened at $103.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.41 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.55.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

