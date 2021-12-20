Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,489,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 138,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 66,354 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BWG opened at $11.74 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

