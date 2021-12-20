Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGP opened at $214.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.32. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $220.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

