Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK opened at $341.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

