Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 873,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 217,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 96,772 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 120.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.