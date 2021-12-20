Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,867 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 518,245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,802,000 after purchasing an additional 506,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 448,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 159,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $100.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

