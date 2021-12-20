Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.12% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1,246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $160,309.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235 over the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $80.26 on Monday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $76.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.35 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

