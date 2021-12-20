Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

