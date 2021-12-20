Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $341.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.69. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.