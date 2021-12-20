Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.25 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.61.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $219.62 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.19 and a 200-day moving average of $217.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

