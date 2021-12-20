Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $107.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $110.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

