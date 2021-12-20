Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.635 dividend. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

