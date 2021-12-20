Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.41 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

