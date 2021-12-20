Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

