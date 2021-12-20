Stephens Inc. AR Invests $1.52 Million in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.27% of Stoneridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 3,369.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 497,973 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,181,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after acquiring an additional 253,236 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Stoneridge by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 388,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 243,064 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 2,401.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 222,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 891,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 168,353 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $555.52 million, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

