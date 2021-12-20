Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 7,736 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 174,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 315,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth $2,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

