Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 59,169 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 2.18% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

KJUL opened at $25.95 on Monday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

