Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,703 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $22,598,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after acquiring an additional 182,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,690,000 after acquiring an additional 161,492 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,636,000 after acquiring an additional 115,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,973 shares of company stock valued at $366,223. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.