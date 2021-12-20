Stephens Inc. AR Sells 20,172 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

