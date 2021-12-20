Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,786 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $2,964,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $116.32 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $102.91 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $603.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

