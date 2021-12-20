Stephens Inc. AR Sells 384 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $492.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.99. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $516.35.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

