Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in United States Steel by 107.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United States Steel by 11.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:X opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

