Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Shares of MSI opened at $259.12 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $266.86. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

