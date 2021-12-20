Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,257,000 after buying an additional 1,520,171 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,567.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 789,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,535.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after buying an additional 646,771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $55.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.