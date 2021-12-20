stETH (Lido) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.66 or 0.08250067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.64 or 0.99722523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.97 or 0.01111147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

