Student Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.73 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.95 million and $1.73 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin (CRYPTO:STC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

