SUKU (SUKU) Price Tops $0.48

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. SUKU has a total market cap of $57.67 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

