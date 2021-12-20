Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,382 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 208.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DECK opened at $356.10 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $276.70 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,941 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

