Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 49,319 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 304,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. Equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHLS. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.