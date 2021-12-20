Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading Down 2.8%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 14,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 169,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.69 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Superior Gold (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.