sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $111.01 million and $2.20 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006777 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 111,093,242 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.