SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $135.11 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $652.68 million and approximately $135.11 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00011207 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00039698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006656 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 238,693,698 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

