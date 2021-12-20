suterusu Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

suterusu Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

