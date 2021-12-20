SVB Leerink Downgrades Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) to Market Perform

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cerner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.59. 1,465,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,668. Cerner has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cerner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 4.1% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cerner by 5.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

