Swap (XWP) Tops One Day Volume of $255.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Swap has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $382,182.36 and $255.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.33 or 0.08418000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,009.46 or 0.99998186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00046525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,528,473 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

