Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

