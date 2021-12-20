Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $223.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

