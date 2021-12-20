Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger Sells 20,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total value of C$50,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$167,114.50.

Robert John Rotzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Robert John Rotzinger sold 300 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total value of C$753.00.

TSE:TKO traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.37. 254,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,730. The stock has a market capitalization of C$672.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of C$1.38 and a one year high of C$3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.47.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKO. Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

