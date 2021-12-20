Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger Sells 20,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total value of C$50,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$167,114.50.
Robert John Rotzinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Robert John Rotzinger sold 300 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total value of C$753.00.
TSE:TKO traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.37. 254,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,730. The stock has a market capitalization of C$672.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of C$1.38 and a one year high of C$3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.47.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKO. Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.