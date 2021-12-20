Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Down 29.9% in November

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQL traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,861. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

