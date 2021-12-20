Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) PT Raised to $470.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

TDY stock opened at $417.37 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $350.01 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,094,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,040,000 after acquiring an additional 342,346 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

