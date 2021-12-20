Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of TENX opened at $1.13 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

