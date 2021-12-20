Tendies Achieves Market Cap of $173,330.32 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Tendies coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $173,330.32 and $84,380.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tendies Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

