TENT (TENT) Price Hits $0.0122 on Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $472,641.73 and $130,781.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.15 or 0.00334294 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00130975 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00087634 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000123 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

