TerraCredit Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 66.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 182.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.