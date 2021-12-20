TerraKRW Hits Market Cap of $36.99 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $36.99 million and approximately $84,715.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00050286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.52 or 0.08231967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,424.79 or 1.00070113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00072547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00046373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002608 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,008,439,664 coins and its circulating supply is 42,007,710,555 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars.

