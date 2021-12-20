Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after buying an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 563,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.38.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $168.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.50. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

