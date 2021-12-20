Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 340,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after buying an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNV opened at $45.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

