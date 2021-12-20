Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

