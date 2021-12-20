Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.79 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in State Street by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in State Street by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $91.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

