Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Chemed worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 40.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after buying an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $514.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.46. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

